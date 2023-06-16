A Woman Talked About Scammers on Indeed Who Are Getting People to Apply to Fake Companies
A lot of folks are on the job hunt these days and, while you’d think that the major employment sites would always be a safe bet, I guess you never know…
And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she warned people to be aware of scammers who are posting job openings on Indeed.
The video has been viewed millions of times and the woman said she was almost scammed by what turned out to be a sketchy posting on Indeed.
The woman said, “Y’all, stop using Indeed to apply for jobs. Or if you do, be very, very cautious. So some of you may know, some of you may not know, but a lot of people are using Indeed to upload or create fake job postings, and when you apply for the job, they use your information for crazy-a** s**t.”
She said she got weird vibes during an interview with a company called Task Hustle but that she decided to meet with a representative to see what it was all about and she was hired for the position.
The woman said the people at Task Hustle moved their correspondence to Telegram, which has been used by scammers because it’s easy for people to hide their identities on that site.
The woman said, “Now this is where s**t started getting real weird. This supervisor reached out to me and sent me basically a long paragraph saying… to basically set up accounts for Bitcoin and all this other sh*t, and I immediately was like, huh?”
Here’s her video.
@bankrollkekee STOP APPLYING FOR JOBS USING INDEED OR BE REALLY CAREFUL !!!! The story gets crazier. Im so pissed right now because its some sick ass people in this world. Some of you might be aware but this video is for people who may not know!!!!! I will make part 2 after i pick my kids up from daycare ! #stopusingindeed #fraud #fakejob #idenitytheft #becareful #fyp ♬ original sound – Keke
She shared a follow-up video where she talked about how the people at the company tried to get her to open up a bank account and to get personal information from her.
That’s when she knew it was a scam and she stopped corresponding with them.
@bankrollkekee Yall kill me fr saying crazy shit, this shit can happen to anybody and just because YOU wouldnt apply for something doesnt mean somebody you know won’t! Save the slick ass comments for yall old ass mamas cause its annoying asf! You live and you learn. The situation is getting handled and im good ! Just wanted to spread the word . Have a nice night ✌🏽💯😮💨 #idenitytheft #stopusingindeed #fyp #fraud ♬ original sound – Keke
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person was appreciative for the heads-up about this.
Another viewer said they never put their Social Security number on a job application.
And one viewer said they also had an experience like this on Indeed.
What about you? Have any experiences like this?
