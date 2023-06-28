Brides Are Jumping On The Trend Of A “Mid-Wedding Chop” Haircut. Here’s Why And Three Tips You Need To Know.
Brides are always looking for ways to make their weddings stand out, and to be the day that people are talking about for months/years to come.
They’ve tried things like changing dresses mid-stream (or even having more than two dresses), but now brides are taking things one (permanent) step further.
The latest trend is a “mid-wedding chop,” in which the bride takes her long locks that had been perfectly coiffed for the ceremony and chops them off for the reception.
Although anyone can do the chop for you, most opt to have a professional on hand to do the honors.
Some brave brides, like Angela Gulick, even tap their new husbands for the job.
“I surprised him with scissors. He was speechless.”
Brides cite all kinds of reasons for making the choice, like shock value or getting the best of both worlds as far as style and photographs, or even see it as a symbol.
Bride Jamie Littleton counts herself among the latter.
“I thought it was a great way to represent letting go of the past and embarking on this new exciting chapter of life.”
Historian Rachel Gibson chimed in on the conversation, citing some historical precedence.
“There’s a rich history of hair reflecting relationship status.
Some Orthodox Jewish women shave their heads the day after their wedding in keeping with tradition, while in many African cultures, the choice of braiding and styling techniques is used to visually convey marital status.”
More commonly, however, are just brides who want something different and fun, and that’s fine, too.
If it’s something you’d like to do, here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Don’t use tons of product for your ceremony ‘do, because it will make the strands harder to cut.
- Build enough time between your ceremony and reception for a quick haircut and style, and make sure your stylist knows what time to arrive.
- Expect that your speedy haircut might not be perfect, and roll with the punches.
Hey, your wedding day should be exactly what you want, so if shorter hair is going to make it perfect, I say go for it.
