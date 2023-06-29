‘Call me cheap. Call me whatever.’ Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed
We’re going to talk about a divisive issue today, my friends…
Be honest: do you think it’s okay for people to pack food for their kids to bring to restaurants?
Well, a woman by the name of Karlie thinks it’s A-OK to do this and she shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how and why she packs meals for her son when they dine out.
The woman showed viewers all the different things she packs for her son in her video.
The woman said, “Call me cheap. Call me whatever. But if we’re going out to a restaurant, I’m packing my kid a meal.”
She added that what she packs for her son is probably healthier than what restaurants have to offer and that her son would probably just throw the food she ordered for him on the floor.
She said she’ll sometimes order things for him off the menu like a grilled cheese sandwich as a “takeout treat” and she says the system that she’s come up with definitely works for her.
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
Now check out how people reacted on TikTok.
I’m actually surprised that restaurants allow this…