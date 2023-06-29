Jun 29, 2023

‘Call me cheap. Call me whatever.’ Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

We’re going to talk about a divisive issue today, my friends…

Be honest: do you think it’s okay for people to pack food for their kids to bring to restaurants?

Well, a woman by the name of Karlie thinks it’s A-OK to do this and she shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how and why she packs meals for her son when they dine out.

The woman showed viewers all the different things she packs for her son in her video.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.51.00 AM Call me cheap. Call me whatever. Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman said, “Call me cheap. Call me whatever. But if we’re going out to a restaurant, I’m packing my kid a meal.”

She added that what she packs for her son is probably healthier than what restaurants have to offer and that her son would probably just throw the food she ordered for him on the floor.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.51.08 AM Call me cheap. Call me whatever. Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

Photo Credit: TikTok

She said she’ll sometimes order things for him off the menu like a grilled cheese sandwich as a “takeout treat” and she says the system that she’s come up with definitely works for her.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.51.21 AM Call me cheap. Call me whatever. Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video and see what you think.

@unbreakablemomma♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Now check out how people reacted on TikTok.

This viewer said this is messed up.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.51.56 AM Call me cheap. Call me whatever. Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person said going out to eat should be special for kids and adults.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.52.07 AM Call me cheap. Call me whatever. Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker seemed to think this is a great idea.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.52.37 AM Call me cheap. Call me whatever. Frugal Mom Packs Her Kid A Meal When The Family Dines Out, And The Reactions Are Very Mixed

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’m actually surprised that restaurants allow this…

