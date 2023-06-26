Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts
I think a game of Uno is appropriate for just about any occasion…but is it okay to do it when you’re out to eat and being waited on by a server?
A TikTok video showing two friends playing Uno at a Chili’s restaurant got people talking about whether or not it’s appropriate to play cards when you’re dining out.
The person who posted the video said they needed to have a heart-to-heart talk with their best friend and that they decided to meet up at Chili’s to talk, eat, and play some Uno.
Everything seems to be fine in the video and there are no complaints from a server or anything of the sort.
Take a look at the video.
@thejessfitch @uno 🤝 @chilisofficial 🤝 @toriwags #fyp #chilis ♬ New Home by Austin Farwell – GetByBus
And now check out what folks said about this on TikTok.
One viewer asked why people are tripping about this…
Another TikTokker who works as a server said they love when customers do this.
And one viewer said they do this with their boyfriend all the time and servers never mind.
The key here? Make sure you tip well if you’re going to stay a long time.
Simple!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · chili’s, customer service, eating out, restaurants, tiktok, top, uno, video, viral, waiting tables