Jun 26, 2023

Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

TikTokChilisUno Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

I think a game of Uno is appropriate for just about any occasion…but is it okay to do it when you’re out to eat and being waited on by a server?

A TikTok video showing two friends playing Uno at a Chili’s restaurant got people talking about whether or not it’s appropriate to play cards when you’re dining out.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.55.00 PM Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person who posted the video said they needed to have a heart-to-heart talk with their best friend and that they decided to meet up at Chili’s to talk, eat, and play some Uno.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.55.13 PM Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

Photo Credit: TikTok

Everything seems to be fine in the video and there are no complaints from a server or anything of the sort.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.55.25 PM Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@thejessfitch @uno 🤝 @chilisofficial 🤝 @toriwags #fyp #chilis ♬ New Home by Austin Farwell – GetByBus

And now check out what folks said about this on TikTok.

One viewer asked why people are tripping about this…

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.56.05 PM Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker who works as a server said they love when customers do this.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.56.37 PM Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said they do this with their boyfriend all the time and servers never mind.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.57.27 PM Chili’s Customers Played Uno at Their Table and The Internet Had Some Thoughts

Photo Credit: TikTok

The key here? Make sure you tip well if you’re going to stay a long time.

Simple!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter