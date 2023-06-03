Customer Was Forced To Give Up First-Class Seat For An Airline Employee. Now What Should She Do?
Air travel seems like quite the risky business these days, at least from a customer service perspective. People are complaining about short tempers, a lack of cleaning protocols, the proverbial poor treatment of luggage, and a whole host of other issues.
That said, I’ve never heard of a customer getting bumped from a first-class seat they paid for in order for an airline employee to sit there.
@watergirl8296
#unitedairlines #dobetter #unitedairlinestiktok #fyp
Danielle Schwab (@watergirl8296) says that’s what happened to her and her fiancee, though, on a United Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare.
“We booked these seats. We’re in first class. We booked these seats fair and square, and all the sudden my fiancee, we just got engaged, my fiance just got moved to coach.”
She claims on the video, which is being recorded on the flight, that it was so a crew member could have his seat.
“They bumped him because they wanted a flight attendant, or not flight attendant, they wanted someone a part of the crew to sit in first class instead. I understand that the crew works really hard, however, we booked these seats ahead of time and this is not fair.”
One commenter says they hope the couple immediately requested the airline compensate them for the downgrade in seat.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority, airlines do need to refund passengers the difference in price if they experience an involuntary downgrade in seat. On a “short haul” flight (932 miles or fewer), they’re entitled to 30% of their ticket cost, 50% between 932 and 2175 miles, and 75% if your flight is farther than that.
A couple of fliers have chimed in on social media on other occasions that say that’s not true, though, and that they were refunded only part of the money they lost out on when they were forced to give up their first class seats for one reason or another.
But some commenters can totally understand…
She should get a refund, right?!?
The squeaky wheel gets the grease, so if this happens to you, call and keep calling until they make it right.