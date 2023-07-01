Discover Helpful Charts That Could Help You Navigate This Brave New World
The world is changing pretty quickly, so it’s no wonder that it’s hard to keep up sometimes.
Charts like these are a great way to view information all in one place, and in most of these cases, it’s knowledge you really do need.
How to Spot AI-Generated Images
Don’t pretend this is something everyone isn’t going to need to know.
All Possible Poker Hands
For the card players (or wannabes) among us.
Acceptable Definitions of Biblical Marriage
Just going to drop this here without comment.
Which Animals End the Most Human Lives Every Year
It’s not what you might think.
The Difference Between Coffee Beans
Because coffee is life.
The Benefits of Hot vs. Cold Showers
There are upsides to both!
Foods You Can Regrow From Scraps
In case the apocalypse is actually coming.
Vegetables That Are High in Protein
Vegetarians and vegans unite!
Dos and Don’ts After A Snakebite
Hopefully you’ll never need to know, but…
Plants That Are Hard(er) To Kill
I’m not saying this directly applies to me, but…
All of these are actually super helpful in daily life.
Get out there and seize the day!
