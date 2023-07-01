Jun 30, 2023

Discover Helpful Charts That Could Help You Navigate This Brave New World

The world is changing pretty quickly, so it’s no wonder that it’s hard to keep up sometimes.

Charts like these are a great way to view information all in one place, and in most of these cases, it’s knowledge you really do need.

How to Spot AI-Generated Images

Don’t pretend this is something everyone isn’t going to need to know.

All Possible Poker Hands

For the card players (or wannabes) among us.

Acceptable Definitions of Biblical Marriage

Just going to drop this here without comment.

Which Animals End the Most Human Lives Every Year

It’s not what you might think.

The Difference Between Coffee Beans

Because coffee is life.

The Benefits of Hot vs. Cold Showers

There are upsides to both!

Foods You Can Regrow From Scraps

In case the apocalypse is actually coming.

Vegetables That Are High in Protein

Vegetarians and vegans unite!

Dos and Don’ts After A Snakebite

Hopefully you’ll never need to know, but…

Plants That Are Hard(er) To Kill

I’m not saying this directly applies to me, but…

All of these are actually super helpful in daily life.

Get out there and seize the day!

