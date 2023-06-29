He Got Mad at His Wife for Not Having Any Diapers. Did He Go Too Far?
If you have children, you always have to be prepared.
That means you should always have food, formula, wipes, and nappies (diapers) on hand at all times.
So was this guy a jerk for getting annoyed with his wife because she didn’t have any nappies for their baby?
Check out his story and see what you think.
AITA for getting annoyed at my wife for having no nappies in the nappy bag?
“So I (M35) took the baby (F2) out the other day whilst my wife (F35) was at work. I am prepared for several hours out of the house, snack, juice, books (Don’t Mess with Duck which I highly recommend) etc.. I grab the nappy bag, throw it in the pram and leave.
We go to the pub for a spot of lunch, we read a story, I drink some of my pint and then the baby poo’s. No problem, I threw the nappy bag into the pram.
I go through said bag and there are no nappies.
It’s 21⁰C outside, she is in a dress and I have promised the park. I am panicking. There are trousers in the bag, do I just bang them on and style it out? Do we sack off the park and go home? DonI just deal with that meltdown?
Luckily the pub have nappies in the changing room and I bang her in some tight fitting neonatal nappies and we head for the park.
When I get home, my wife gets annoyed at me for not checking the bag before leaving. My standpoint: if you use the last nappy, you should replenish the bag and the nappy bag is a grab bag.
She thinks I am the ashole for not checking, I think she is the ashole for not replenishing the nappy supply in the bag when she uses the last one.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users said about this.
This reader said he’s an a**hole and he shouldn’t be blaming her for this.
Another person said this issue is all on him.
And this Reddit user said he should be proactive and take care of this himself.
Yeah, he didn’t come out of this looking good.