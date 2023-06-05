Here’s The Secret To Keeping Your Bananas Fresher Longer
Wooden banana hanger
Bananas are one of those fickle foods that many people enjoy, but everyone has trouble keeping fresh enough to eat the whole bunch.
I mean, they’re green too long, then there are like maybe 36 hours in which they are the perfect ripeness, then they’re mushy. Just me?
I don’t think so, but if you’re curious whether or not there’s a way to keep the fresh, you’re in luck.
The answer, it turns out, actually comes with your bananas (or at least it should).
Bananas are often sold with a little bit of plastic wrap around the stems, and no, it’s not just there to discourage people from making smaller bunches out of bigger ones.
It’s because wrapping the stem slows down the ripening process – so for heaven’s sake, stop taking it off and tossing it when you get home.
Bananas are climacteric fruits, which means they continue to ripen after being picked due to emitting ethylene gas that encourages aging. That gas is released primarily from the “crown” (the stem) where the bunch was severed from the plant.
Fun Fact: This is why banana hangers work; they allow air circulation, which discourages the gas from settling too close to the fruit.
The plastic wrap traps the ethylene gas, also preventing it from swirling around the fruit, and allows your bananas to stay young just a bit longer.
If your grocery store doesn’t indulge in the plastic wrap, you can always do it yourself at home. Chiquita says this should get you at least a few extra days.
Other tips are to keep them at a comfortable room temperature and not bumping them too hard (or at all).
There you have it, folks.
I do hope all of your bananas live to be eaten another day – although banana bread is always a great option.
Categories: NATURE/SPACE
Tags: · bananas, fruit, hack, science, single topic, tip