How Much Can You Really Make Working From Home?
No one can argue the benefits of working from home, at least part of the time, but anyone who has done it full time or for any length of time can tell you there are drawbacks as well.
That said, plenty of people are still out there chasing the dream – and a whole bunch of them recently found this TikTok posted by @webprenuer_momma2.0, in which she claims to have answers.
3.3+ million people checked out the video, in which she goes to show folks “CVS will pay you $34 an hour to work from home.”
She navigates through the website until she lands on a customer service representative job with an “HCB Ops” classification. The job, a result of CVS’s merger with Aetna, shows a salary of $17-$27.90 an hour.
But still.
People in the comments were ready with their opinions, the first of which was someone saying the job wouldn’t work for them.
“I wand a wfh job where I don’t have to speak to anybody ever.”
This person sounds as if they had been there, done that.
“There is no amount of money that can compensate for the stress of being a customer service phone rep.”
The point is, I suppose, that wfh jobs are definitely out there.
They just might turn out exactly as you hoped.
