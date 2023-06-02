Jun 2, 2023

How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Screen Shot 2023 06 02 at 2.25.08 AM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

There are lots of perks of being a bartender, but one of the hardest things is being the one responsible for all of those lives every single shift.

Ok, maybe not technically, but if you see that a person’s friends aren’t taking care of them (or maybe they’re drinking alone), it’s your job to do your best to get them home safely.

Screen Shot 2023 05 30 at 2.50.38 PM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

It is, in fact, illegal to continue serving alcohol to someone you believe to be intoxicated.

TikToker and bartender @benjispears has a way of cutting off excessive drinkers without making a big thing out of it – basically, he just pretends.

“When your drunk bestie is insisting on another drink but you know they have to work in the morning.”

@benjispears

When your drunk bestie is insisting another drink but you know they have to work in the morning 😅 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #serverlife #bartender #funny #comedy #trend #trending

♬ original sound – Benjispears

He was quick to say in the comments that he does not charge the person for the alcohol that would normally be in those drinks.

Other bartenders chimed in, saying they do the same thing.

“Me when I cut my regulars off. They’re like ‘doesn’t taste like alcohol!’ And I’m like ‘wow, are you SURE you’re not drunk???'”

Screen Shot 2023 05 30 at 2.50.53 PM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

Some patrons were aware of this trick, and say they’ve actually asked for a drink like this for a friend.

“I’ve requested this for that one bestie when we are trying to go home.”

There were some tips offered by other professionals, like putting a drop of liquor in the straw or a couple floating on top to get the smell/taste in the drink.

Screen Shot 2023 05 30 at 2.51.08 PM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

These people are out there doing the good honest work.

Commenters knew a thing or two about making people think they’re actually drinking…

Screen Shot 2023 06 02 at 2.23.18 AM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

And some have heard it all before…

Screen Shot 2023 06 02 at 2.23.24 AM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

But it all boils down to this…

Screen Shot 2023 06 02 at 2.23.28 AM How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink

Image Credit: TikTok

Make sure you tip them accordingly the next time they save the a$$ of someone you love.

