How One Bartender Cuts Off Customers Who Have Had Too Much To Drink
There are lots of perks of being a bartender, but one of the hardest things is being the one responsible for all of those lives every single shift.
Ok, maybe not technically, but if you see that a person’s friends aren’t taking care of them (or maybe they’re drinking alone), it’s your job to do your best to get them home safely.
It is, in fact, illegal to continue serving alcohol to someone you believe to be intoxicated.
TikToker and bartender @benjispears has a way of cutting off excessive drinkers without making a big thing out of it – basically, he just pretends.
“When your drunk bestie is insisting on another drink but you know they have to work in the morning.”
@benjispears
When your drunk bestie is insisting another drink but you know they have to work in the morning 😅 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #serverlife #bartender #funny #comedy #trend #trending
He was quick to say in the comments that he does not charge the person for the alcohol that would normally be in those drinks.
Other bartenders chimed in, saying they do the same thing.
“Me when I cut my regulars off. They’re like ‘doesn’t taste like alcohol!’ And I’m like ‘wow, are you SURE you’re not drunk???'”
Some patrons were aware of this trick, and say they’ve actually asked for a drink like this for a friend.
“I’ve requested this for that one bestie when we are trying to go home.”
There were some tips offered by other professionals, like putting a drop of liquor in the straw or a couple floating on top to get the smell/taste in the drink.
These people are out there doing the good honest work.
Commenters knew a thing or two about making people think they’re actually drinking…
And some have heard it all before…
But it all boils down to this…
Make sure you tip them accordingly the next time they save the a$$ of someone you love.