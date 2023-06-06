Is She Wrong for Not Re-Inviting Her Sister to Her Wedding After the Date Was Changed? People Responded.
Here we go again…
It’s yet another story from Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” page about a wedding gone sideways because of family members who just need to make life difficult for the people who are actually getting married.
But it’s up to you to be the judge in this situation: did this woman act like an a**hole?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for not re-inviting my sister and her family to my wedding after we changed it?
“My fiancé and I planned to have a large wedding in July at a venue in the country. I guess that was too out of the way for most people because only 14 people rsvp-ed that they were coming. We had already set aside money for our wedding and since there was no longer going to be a lot of people coming we decided to splurge.
So, we asked everyone who rsvp-ed that they were coming if they could take a few extra days off for a longer trip to Hawaii all expenses paid by us. Everyone said yes, so we started booking tickets and suites at this nice resort. We also planned some fun things to do while we’re there. Everyone is very excited for the trip.
Now my sister, who rsvp-ed that she and her family weren’t coming, is upset that I didn’t re-invite her when we changed plans. She thinks that since it’s basically a different trip they should have been told. Originally she said she couldn’t come to our wedding because that time of the year is very difficult for her and her husband because the summer is the busiest time for their business.
They have a landscaping business. Also she said traveling that far with all her kids would be difficult because of the long car ride. It would have been around a 3 hour drive from where she lives. So it doesn’t make any sense to me for her to say she can go on a longer trip even farther away. The plane trip is almost 9 hours long.
Also she says it’s unfair because our brother and his family gets to go while hers doesn’t. That’s making her kids feel left out because their cousins are going and my sister says it’s like playing favorites.
My sister and her family would be five more people so even if we wanted to re-invite them they would cause us to go way over budget. The only other option would be to drastically downgrade the trip we already promised everyone. it just seems totally unfair to everyone else, but my sister also thinks I’m being unfair and says we pulled a “reverse bait and switch”.”
