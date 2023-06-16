Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each
Come on… you know you love bread! Who doesn’t love bread?!?!
Thanks to this smart advice from a woman named Annette, you can get some of the good stuff from your local Jimmy John’s restaurant for an extremely low price.
FYI, Annette added in a comment that you actually have to go into your local location, not order online.
@annette_freckles .50 cent bread #jimmyjohns #jimmyjohnsbread ♬ original sound – Annette Freckles
Here’s the secret, from Annette:
“Did you know at Jimmy John’s, they sell one-day-old bread for 50 cents? I got five of them—no, they’re not for me, so don’t come for me—but they’re for my family, so go get some.”
