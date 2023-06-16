Jun 16, 2023

Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Come on… you know you love bread! Who doesn’t love bread?!?!

Thanks to this smart advice from a woman named Annette, you can get some of the good stuff from your local Jimmy John’s restaurant for an extremely low price.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.28.58 AM Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Photo Credit: TikTok

FYI, Annette added in a comment that you actually have to go into your local location, not order online.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.29.08 AM Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Photo Credit: TikTok

You ready for a pretty decent money-saving hack?

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.29.30 AM Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Photo Credit: TikTok

Watch this!

Let’s take a look at the video.

@annette_freckles .50 cent bread #jimmyjohns #jimmyjohnsbread ♬ original sound – Annette Freckles

Here’s the secret, from Annette:

“Did you know at Jimmy John’s, they sell one-day-old bread for 50 cents? I got five of them—no, they’re not for me, so don’t come for me—but they’re for my family, so go get some.”

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person knows what’s going on with this hack.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.32.26 AM Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another viewer shared other uses for these loaves.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.32.57 AM Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said they buy loaves from Jimmy John’s all the time.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.33.12 AM Love Bread? Jimmy John’s Customer Shared How to Get 5 Loaves for 50 Cents Each

Photo Credit: TikTok

