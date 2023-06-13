Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Telling His Wife That She Needs to Get Over the Prank He Pulled On Their Son
AITA for telling my wife that she needs to get over being upset with me for pulling a scare prank on our son?
“Last Friday night I (37m) was hanging out with my daughter (10f) watching a movie. My wife (34f) was working late while our son (9m) was hanging out with his friend.
Around 8pm his friend’s mom texted me letting me know that she was driving him home. I thanked her and then let my daughter know that her brother was on his way. She then suggested that we play a prank on him in which we jump out and scare him.
I thought it would be a funny practical joke and–long story short–she and I ended up putting on scary Halloween masks, dimming the lights, and hiding behind a couch. I then texted his friend’s mom and told her that his sister and I were watching a movie and to send him to the Family Room downstairs when he got home.
He got home and came in. We heard him come in and say “Hello?” and then come down the stairs. When he got close we jumped out at him and shouted.
Now; here’s where I fully admit I messed up. I thought he’d just be startled for a second and then would laugh with us over the prank. But that’s not what happened. We ended up frightening him WAY more than I’d anticipated. He first started running off and then ended up having a HUGE, trembling, crying, adrenaline dump for a long time. I felt really bad and so did his sister.
His mother came home not long after and ended up sitting with him, hugging and comforting him. Naturally she wasn’t amused by my antics which I understand because–again–I screwed up.
However, she has stayed mad at me for all these days afterward. She will barely talk to me. I eventually got tired of it and told her that she needed to get over it. I screwed up but I didn’t mean any harm. I just way underestimated how much our prank would scare our son.
I also think that our daughter is seeing how she is treating me over it and is being made to feel way too bad over her idea that was just playful; not bad-natured. But she just says that I “should have known better” and won’t seem to forgive me.
I get it; she’s always been a complete mama bear. But it’s not as if I don’t love our kids, too. Was my prank honestly so beyond that pale that I deserve to keep being punished over it?”
