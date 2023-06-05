Jun 5, 2023

Men Got Roasted After They Called Women’s Workout Clothes “Lingerie”

You’ve most likely heard plenty about “mansplaining” over the past several years, but this is a new one…

Men are taking to social media to complain about what they perceive to be skimpy clothing worn by women at various gyms.

Here’s one good example of this phenomenon that seems to be pretty common lately. Take a look at what this guy had to say.

And then another guy reposted a video from a woman named Isabella Barnes who posted a series of videos meant to show people how being a woman at the gym can mean dealing with men who leer at revealing outfits, forcing her and other women to cover up.

And, predictably, the guy added his own comments about what he thinks is going on…

And here’s another example from a woman who thinks that gym attire for women is getting out of control.

This woman made an excellent point about what men typically wear (and don’t wear) when they go to the gym.

And another woman made a good point about what women were wearing at the gym literally 40 years ago.

Another woman took to Twitter and pointed out how certain guys seem to be pretty hypocritical about this issue.

And this lady pointed out that this seems to have to do with the fragile egos of men.

And finally, this woman made an argument about something that should seem pretty obvious to most of us…

