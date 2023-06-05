Men Got Roasted After They Called Women’s Workout Clothes “Lingerie”
You’ve most likely heard plenty about “mansplaining” over the past several years, but this is a new one…
Men are taking to social media to complain about what they perceive to be skimpy clothing worn by women at various gyms.
Here’s one good example of this phenomenon that seems to be pretty common lately. Take a look at what this guy had to say.
Why is women’s workout clothes essentially lingerie?
Bathing suites are like lingerie, but even then, you could make more excuses for that
Yoga pants in public
But why is it that women being empowered means they dress nearly naked in shared spaces
Have an OF
Thoughts?
— E (@ElijahSchaffer) May 1, 2023
And then another guy reposted a video from a woman named Isabella Barnes who posted a series of videos meant to show people how being a woman at the gym can mean dealing with men who leer at revealing outfits, forcing her and other women to cover up.
And, predictably, the guy added his own comments about what he thinks is going on…
Maybe don’t spend $60 on the alphalete bootymaxx amplifying 1.5inch shorts with butt seam technology? pic.twitter.com/k2Lf98fKQs
— 𝙒𝙪𝙡𝙛. (@aero_wulf) May 1, 2023
And here’s another example from a woman who thinks that gym attire for women is getting out of control.
Take a look at what he had to say.
Gym attire is getting out of control these days, can never tell if I’m at the gym or Victoria’s Secret
— Wealth Squad Ace (@NoTimeZone_) April 25, 2023
And you better believe that women weighed in on these posts.
This woman made an excellent point about what men typically wear (and don’t wear) when they go to the gym.
There are literally shirtless men at the gym, on the basketball ball court, on the track running, etc It’s normal for people working out to wear fitted/smaller pieces of clothing, because of the heat generated. I ignore these almost naked men & focus on my workouts.
You can too. https://t.co/fGSbZ8MtAm
— Doreen🫶🏾 (@Doreenglm) April 28, 2023
And another woman made a good point about what women were wearing at the gym literally 40 years ago.
I’m kind of dying at all the dudes lamenting what women wear at the gym “nowadays” when this is the stuff people literally used to wear to workout in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/FK3P4cRo5J
— celia (@_celia_bedelia_) April 30, 2023
Another woman took to Twitter and pointed out how certain guys seem to be pretty hypocritical about this issue.
The audacity of men it truly uncanny.
That muscular gym gnome just had a whole campaign chastising women for assuming men gawk at them at the gym and yall SWORE we were overreacting.
Now you're in a thread complaining about too many camel toes. So which is it? https://t.co/dOuiQnG7kD
— Dream Girl🦋 (@its_daqueen) April 30, 2023
And this lady pointed out that this seems to have to do with the fragile egos of men.
Yeah well men ALWAYS think what we do is about them when the majority of the time it has nothing to do with them. They just can’t handle the realization that our worlds do not revolve around them and their fragile egos
— The Goddess Sydney (@GoddessSydneyJ) April 30, 2023
And finally, this woman made an argument about something that should seem pretty obvious to most of us…
Good point!
Why are men so quick to blame everyone but themselves for their lack of self control? https://t.co/x51OZ9vLip
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 2, 2023