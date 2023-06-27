Mom Shared Her “Summer Clock” Hack She Uses to Keep Her Kids on Schedule
If you have kids, you know how hard it is to keep them on track and on schedule…and that’s especially true when it’s summertime and they’re out of school.
And a mom named McKinnley posted a video on TikTok where she shared her summer clock hack that she says keeps her kids on a structured schedule when school’s out.
In the clip, McKinnley says,
“With just a few weeks left until school is out for the summer, I am re-sharing my viral clock hack to help keep you sane this summer.”
She says about the clock,
“If I’m being honest, my kids only stick to this sometimes, but it gives them a healthy level of responsibility and independence over their days as well as options when they can’t think of what to do.”
She said the clock helps the kids when they’re bored and that it helps break the day into “manageable sections to help establish routines and give younger kids a visual to know what time it is.”
McKinnley also said about her clock hack,
“It’s flexible. It’s customizable to what works well for you and your family, and it gives kids a reliable framework to guide their days.
It’s not as rigid or as structured as school, but it gives your kids enough to know what to expect, and they need that.”
Take a look at her video and see what you think.
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
Try it out! What do you have to lose?