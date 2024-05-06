Entrepreneur Tells Us How To Start Our Own Vending Machine Side Hustles. – ‘Try to find the vending machine from $300 to $700.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever wondered how people make money off vending machines, you’re in luck!
This entrepreneur named Donald shared a video and shared how to get started in the business.
Donald said, “You’re gonna go around your local town, you’re gonna ask family and friends, can you place a vending machine in their business or establishments.”
Donald continued that after people get interested parties involved, “You’re gonna go over to Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Craigslist and try to find the vending machine from $300 to $700.”
Donald explained, “For the snack vending machine, you wanna make sure that all the coils are spinning. You wanna make sure it accepts dollars, quarters, nickels, and dimes.
He added, “For a drink machine, you wanna make sure that it accepts quarters, nickels, dimes, and dollars. And also, you wanna make sure that it gets cold.”
Thanks for the advice!
Check out what he had to say.
@donaldluxama153
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One viewer had a question for him.
This person is interested…
And one TikTokker also had a question for him…
Sounds like this side hustle is hustling.
It’s definitely a neat passive income stream.
