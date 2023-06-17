People Share The Daily Tasks That If Done Wrong Could End Their Life
We go through the motions of most of our day without really thinking about the steps we take along the way.
Showering, for example. Eating. Driving.
We all do them, but if you think about it, they all have the potential to be deadly.
You’d better think twice.
Crack your neck.
recently there have been a few times that I pushed my neck and I felt like my entire spine dislocated, and I did think “fuck did I just kill myself? Am I dead?”
It’s funny cause ppl around me are always afraid I’m gonna drop in front of them. Don’t wanna it anytime soon, don’t wish to traumatize anyone, but for some reason I do think it’s fun to imagine lol
Around every corner.
construction.
one wrong move that whole building going down, fire starting, etc
Every single day.
Driving.
I used to live in Atlanta, and it was a weird day if you didn’t see at least three cars wrecked on the way home. One time I managed to see a car on the side of the road completely engulfed in flames.
Keep your mouth shut.
Lift a heavy barbell or couple of dumbbells in the gym while screaming.
The extremely heightened blood pressure from screaming in a strained position, which is followed by a big drop in blood pressure as you cease screaming and also drop the weights, makes you faint due to low blood pressure.
It seems so simple.
Breathe.
Simple enough, but f**k it up and you can choke to death on your own saliva
Your house is a dangerous place.
Using your bathroom at home.
Wait until they find out about the fun that can happen in kitchens too.
Farm life.
work. i work on a farm it isn’t the safest place and the way i fix things could kill me
Think about how many times you almost slipped.
Going up and down the stairs
Nowhere is safe.
Not to get all political, but here in America, you can be minding your own damn business anywhere and get shot. I can’t think of a single place that’s truly 100% safe against getting shot.
Watch your footing.
Showering.
If you slip you can die, just ask my brother.
And if you ask him and he responds, then make sure to record it and send it to a ghost website or something because that’d be some crazy footage
Sharp objects and heat.
surprised i haven’t seen cooking anywhere on here. you know, the activity where you use various sharp objects and heat various metals to incredible temperatures.
We do it because we have to.
A lot of people drive. It is deadlier than flying.
Too soon.
Apparently ringing a doorbell now.
Thanks we hate it.
Going to school (only in America, pew pew).
Nowhere is safe.
Literally everything, if done wrong enough, can kill you… sleeping in bed -> roll off wrong -> death. Waking up and stretching -> get light headed and faint -> fall wrong -> death. Brushing your teeth -> trip-> shove toothbrush down throat -> death
Be careful, y’all.
The takeaway is that you should pay attention whenever you can.