People Share the Things That Blew Their Minds Once They Realized Them
Life is full of little treasures that eventually make their way into your brain at some point.
And it’s wonderful to learn new things…especially when they blow your mind!
Check out the things that AskReddit users realized that really threw them for a loop.
What a time to be alive!
“I got really high and started thinking about our modern life.
Clean pottable water on tap.Living in air conditioned houses with multiple rooms.
Able to drive around in a machine capable of carrying thousands of pounds.
Able to go experience food from around the world with little difficulty.
(Edited in)–Able to flush away your waste with water, NOT have it just build up and putrify somewhere, but be treated, cleaned and recycled.
Able to talk to people across the world in real time.
Even if it is expensive, the medical capacity we have in the first world is astounding.
When you realize that we are all living like “mini” kings with our luxury, you start to apprecaite it more.
It blew my mind just how much we take for granted. Hot showers is definitely one people really do not appreciate.”
At the same time.
“They were colonizing the Wild West the same time as they were building skyscrapers in Manhattan.
I always think of them taking place eighty to a hundred years apart.
It’s wild.”
Wow!
“Sharks predated the rings of Saturn.
I wish I could have seen that.
Sharks orbiting Saturn would have been much cooler than dust rings.”
Pretty big out there.
“That you could legitimately travel at warp speed through the center of galaxies and never run any real risk of hitting a star.
That’s how spread out space really is.”
Nothing fancy.
“Nuclear power plants are just steam power plants that use nuclear reactions to heat the water.
There’s no fancy magic extracting energy directly from the nuclear material.
They just boil water and spin a turbine.”
The Eastern Front.
“7 out of 8 German soldiers who died in WWII (out of an estimated 5 million total) d**d on the Eastern Front.
Also, 8-10 million Soviet soldiers d**d on the Eastern Front.
I think we know the war was absolute hell, but those numbers from the Eastern Front are insane!”
That’s crazy.
“Poison dart frogs arent poisonous in captivity.
I own 5 of them and anytime I tell someone I own some I always get “do you ever lick them” or “can you go k**l someone with them”.
They get their poison from what they eat, and all I give them is fruit flies.”
Silent.
“Owl‘s silent flight.
I mean I always knew that but a while ago was the first time I actually witnessed it.
Owl came flying towards me and landed only a few feet away and you couldn‘t hear anything. Crazy.”
A cool coincidence.
“Earth is the only planet in the observable universe that we know of whose only Moon is simultaneously 1/400th of the size and at 1/400th of the distance of its Sun, making it the only known planet capable of having perfect eclipses.
It’s a very cool coincidence, if you ask me.”
A big difference.
“The difference between a million and a billion.
Someone explained it in terms of time, a million seconds is 11 days and a billion seconds is almost 31 years.
I knew a billion was a lot more but this put it in perspective.”
Poverty.
“Being poor is very very very expensive.
Once you have a decent amount of money and no debt, it’s very easy to live super cheap.
Once you have the money to buy things, it’s MUCH easier to say no to those things.”
Not much going on up there.
“When I found out a large percentage of people walk around all day without an inner monologue it really messed with me.
How do you think? Do you think? How do you make decisions?”
Okay, mind is kind of blown right now…
