People Share What They Think Are the Best TV Episodes of All Time

“The CPR episode of The Office is what got me in after trying to watch the show multiple times.
The amount of chaos packed into 5 minutes is incredible.”
“BoJack Horseman – The View From Halfway Down.”
BoJack Horseman is, I can confidently say, the only cartoon about talking animals that can make me absolutely inconsolable.
Seriously amazing show.”
“The Constant episode of Lost.
A self contained love story on its own, with strange sci-fi weirdness that just worked.
Only with the power of belief and friends did Desmond survive time jumps.”
“The Fresh Prince of Bel Air when Will’s dad had left him again and he’s crying to Uncle Phil and says “why didn’t he want me, man?”
I was in tears.”
“Mindhunter S1 Ep10.
That Ed Kemper hug scene.
The beauty of that scene is that Kemper hadn’t really shown himself. Sure, he talked about his crimes. He was crazy. He performed theatrics. They knew his history.
But, in that moment, Kemper was making him aware of the Pantheon and his sister wives. He was showing how incredibly, bats**t crazy he was. He was being intimate the only way he knew how.”
“The pilot for Westworld.
A masterclass in storytelling in every way possible.
Should be the gold standard for how to introduce a TV show.”
“Doctor Who – Blink
I’m not a fan of series, I haven’t watched all episodes, I’ve seen this very episode accidentally, years ago and it is stuck in my head ever since.
It is based on one of most creative, original and disturbing ideas I have ever seen in my life.”
“Season 6, episode 3 of the Expanse. The Rocinante vs The Pella.
Such an amazing space battle that really showed how just a single mistake can ruin your day, even if you have the bigger and more powerful ship.”
“I recently finished my first full watch of West Wing. The pilot may singly handedly be the best pilot episode of TV I’ve ever seen.
“In the Shadow of Two Gunmen” was fantastic. “Two Cathedrals is up there with the best.
But the pilot was beyond reproach. Figuring out the characters, who they are and what their role is, how the interact, and how the government operates is great. You spend all episode hearing about “the president” and he isn’t even in it until like the last 7 minutes of the episode.
President Bartlet coming in with the line “I am the Lord, your God. Thou shalt worship no other gods before me.” A 5 minute scathing monologue, combining humor, religion, passion, and politics. A president who will stand up for what he believes in and represents the American people.
One episode in and I was hooked.”
“The episode of Frasier where they learn to ride bikes.
I like to think someone at the writers table said “what if Niles and Frasier can’t ride a bike?” and the episode just wrote itself.”
“The Twilight Zone – Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.
I recall watching that around 1am when I was a kid and I still remember the near heart failure I had when William Shatner opens the shade and the thing has its face right on the window.
Rod Serling was a genius.”
