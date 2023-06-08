Jun 8, 2023

People Talked About Why They Walked Away From Their Jobs With No Backup Plans

Have you ever quit a job when you had absolutely no backup plan because you were so miserable you just couldn’t take it anymore?

I have!

It was scary but also totally liberating because I realized on my last day how stressed out and unhappy I’d been for years.

And I also knew that I’d figure out my next move after I stepped back and took some deep breaths.

And it all worked out!

Here are 20 people who quit jobs without backup plans. Check out what they had to say.

At the end of the day…

Your happiness is worth quite a lot.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Back when jobs weren’t so hard to find.

If you can afford it, don’t stay somewhere that’s not good for you.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Miracles happen.

Especially if you put in the work.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Sometimes the universe is on your side.

I wouldn’t count on it, though.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

The gift of the hustle.

You’ve got to know your strengths.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

A great and lasting job might be right around the corner.

You’ll never know if you don’t take the leap.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Take some time for yourself.

Really evaluate what you want from the future.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

If you perform well under pressure…

There are lots of odd/gig jobs that can get you through these days.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Your destiny could be out there waiting.

Just down the road.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Believe in yourself.

Know your worth and all that.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

You don’t need that stress.

No one should have to work in an environment like that.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Your mental health has to be a priority.

No one will do it for you.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

It’s something you can perfect.

If you have to, even though it’s awful.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

It can be a matter of principle.

And you don’t want to compromise on those if you can help it.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

I’m surprised she shut up.

People like that usually don’t.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Seems like it was meant to be.

When all the stars align you can’t help but believe.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Boundaries are important.

Don’t let people force you to sacrifice yours.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Put your nose to the grindstone.

Grab your bootstraps and all of that.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

Dodged a bullet there.

No doubt about it. Yikes.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

All jobs are not that bad.

I can just about promise you that.

Image Credit: Ruin My Week

The Sifter