She Told Her Neighbor That Her and Her Roommates Aren’t Babysitters. Was She Wrong?
It’s funny how some people think they can pawn off their kids on other folks and not even give it a second thought.
Well, I guess I shouldn’t say that it’s “funny” because it’s actually pretty ANNOYING.
And the woman who wrote this story seems to be pretty fed up with her neighbor.
But did she act like an a**hole?
Take a look at what she had to say and see what you think.
AITA for telling my neighbor that my roommates and I aren’t babysitters ?
“I (20f) share an apartment with Casey (24m) , Nellie(19f) and Hannah (21f) along with Hannah’s 8 month old daughter. The issue at hand concerns our neighbors.
John (30m) and his wife Jane (25f) have a set of twins that are a year old . So sometimes , Hannah and they will have a playdate with the younger ones . But recently , they’ve been using the play dates as a way to dump their kids on Hannah and the rest of us . Sometimes for hours without answering the phone .
Now , I love kids and would be more than happy to babysit them . But , we are all ether working , in college or both. So more often we’ve ether been late to class or work cause we can’t contact John or Jane .
Yesterday , the four of us were preparing to go out for lunch and get some shopping done . As we were leaving , John stopped us and said he needed Hannah to watch his kids while he went out to see a movie .
I told him we aren’t babysitters and if they the kids with us again without answering. We’d call social services , to which he called a bunch of spineless leeches .
The other parents in the complex said that we were harsh to new parents and to have more compassion.”
Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
One person made a good point about what’s going on here.
And this reader said what we’re all thinking about these “playdates”.
Another Reddit user said she’s NTA and said this guy wasn’t even going to do something important.
What gives?
