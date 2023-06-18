The Free Way You Can Quickly Get Through An Airport
Air travel is one of those things we love to hate. The process is a chore but the end result is a trip or a vacation or a successful work event, so we put up with the trouble up front.
TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, and Clear are all options but it costs money – but what if there was a way to make boarding and baggage-checking easier and free?
There is one option that’s available to some people: Reserve by Clear.
Reserve is a free program powered by Clear, which uses biometric technology to skip security lines. For Clear, you have to pay $189/year.
Reserve is the free version, but is currently only available in a handful of airports worldwide.
New York: John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 4.
California: Los Angeles International Airport, Terminals 7 and 8 (called LAX Fast Lane).
Florida: Orlando International Airport, East and West Checkpoints.
New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminals A and B (called EWR Virtual Line).
Washington: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Checkpoint 3 and 5 (called SEA Spot Saver).
Arizona: Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport, Terminals 3 and 4.
Canada: Calgary International Airport, Security D and E (called YYC Express).
Canada: Edmonton International Airport (called YEG Express).
Canada: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (called YUL Express).
Canada: Toronto Pearson International Airport (called YYZ Express).
Canada: Vancouver International Airport (called YVR Express).
Germany: Berlin Brandenburg Airport (called BER runway).
Germany: Frankfurt Airpot (called FRA SmartWay).
Germany: Hannover Airport.
Italy: Rome Airport FCO, (Called QPass Security).
Iceland: Reykjavik Airport.
Netherlands: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
If you’re interested and frequent any of these airports, you can visit this link to learn more.
Reserve should issue a confirmation email that contains a QR code. TSA will scan that, along with your ID, when you go through the special reserve lane.
Want to know more? They’ve got a FAQ page here.
I don’t know about you, but anything that means less time standing in line sounds like it’s worth checking out.
