The Shirk Report – Volume 738
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Possibly the best-timed shot ever
– MRI just got 64 million times sharper
– Cheech & Chong ‘Up in Smoke’ Hot Wheels car
– Waiting is the worst
– Horses on a plane
– Legendary side-eye (and wig)
– Came back from shopping to find this
– Skateboard wheel spinning so fast, the centripetal force rips it apart
– Hide the Pain Harold
– World’s earliest memes found at estate sale
– French commercial offers a different perspective
– Had locksmith drill into a 100+ year old safe
– If you earn a chicken’s trust, they may let you hug them
– Entire handwritten script to ‘The Princess Bride’
– Ohanapecosh River, Mr. Rainier National Park
– What are you going to do?
– Happy Birthday
– The sky is a rainbow
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– See Inside The Luxury Tiny House A Couple Built In The Mountains For $62,000
– 15 Oddly Honest Moments That People Actually Shared on the Internet
– Why Gen X isn’t ready to leave the workforce
– Do You Have Tiny Bumps on Your Skin? They’re Called Milia and You Should Leave Them Alone
– The Medical Medium and the True Believer
– Dick Amnesia Is a Real Thing
– How Barnum Brown Discovered ‘T. rex’ and Became History’s Greatest Fossil Hunter
– Flight Attendants Share Their Best Tips For Flying With Little Kids
– NASA refuses to let go of its aging interstellar explorer
– The Data Everyone Should Back Up in Case of a Layoff
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top