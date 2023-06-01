Jun 1, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 738

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Possibly the best-timed shot ever
MRI just got 64 million times sharper
Cheech & Chong ‘Up in Smoke’ Hot Wheels car
Waiting is the worst
Horses on a plane
Legendary side-eye (and wig)
Came back from shopping to find this
Skateboard wheel spinning so fast, the centripetal force rips it apart
Hide the Pain Harold
World’s earliest memes found at estate sale
French commercial offers a different perspective
Had locksmith drill into a 100+ year old safe
If you earn a chicken’s trust, they may let you hug them
Entire handwritten script to ‘The Princess Bride’
Ohanapecosh River, Mr. Rainier National Park
What are you going to do?
Happy Birthday
The sky is a rainbow
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

See Inside The Luxury Tiny House A Couple Built In The Mountains For $62,000
15 Oddly Honest Moments That People Actually Shared on the Internet
Why Gen X isn’t ready to leave the workforce
Do You Have Tiny Bumps on Your Skin? They’re Called Milia and You Should Leave Them Alone
The Medical Medium and the True Believer
Dick Amnesia Is a Real Thing
How Barnum Brown Discovered ‘T. rex’ and Became History’s Greatest Fossil Hunter
Flight Attendants Share Their Best Tips For Flying With Little Kids
NASA refuses to let go of its aging interstellar explorer
The Data Everyone Should Back Up in Case of a Layoff

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Volume 738 Featured Image The Shirk Report Volume 738

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter