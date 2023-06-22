The Shirk Report – Volume 741

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Anatomy of a broken heart

– Higitus Figitus

– Conrad Heyer, born in 1749, is the earliest-born person ever to be photographed

– Seek and destroy

– The Everlasting Storm in Venezuela, where lightning strikes up to 280 times per hour

– Australian black opal

– Floating camera collection aboard the ISS

– The floor is molten metal

– Like mother, like child

– Toilet/sink

– Do you Cha, Cha, Cha?

– Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2

– Coiled coils

– Nothing is written in stone

– Wide wingspan

– Vancouver through rose-colored glasses

– Cool air dry clay sculpture

– First photo of Chernobyl, taken 14 years after the explosion

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– The Dave Matthews Guide to Living and Dying

– AI Reconstructs ‘High-Quality’ Video Directly from Brain Readings in Study

– Hospital starts all-employee orchestra of doctors, nurses to promote positive mental health

– People Share Signs That Make Them Realize a Movie Is Going to Be Bad

– How to Tell ‘Good’ Debt From ‘Bad’

– What It Takes to See 10,000 Bird Species

– Read This Teen’s Essay About Her Mom That Has Everyone Ugly Crying On TikTok

– The Ugly Truth Behind “We Buy Ugly Houses”

– 16 people share the best friendship advice they’ve learned

– Here’s What Dogs See When They “Watch” TV

5 VIDEOS