Jun 22, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 741

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Anatomy of a broken heart
Higitus Figitus
Conrad Heyer, born in 1749, is the earliest-born person ever to be photographed
Seek and destroy
The Everlasting Storm in Venezuela, where lightning strikes up to 280 times per hour
Australian black opal
Floating camera collection aboard the ISS
The floor is molten metal
Like mother, like child
Toilet/sink
Do you Cha, Cha, Cha?
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice 2
Coiled coils
Nothing is written in stone
Wide wingspan
Vancouver through rose-colored glasses
Cool air dry clay sculpture
First photo of Chernobyl, taken 14 years after the explosion
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Dave Matthews Guide to Living and Dying
AI Reconstructs ‘High-Quality’ Video Directly from Brain Readings in Study
Hospital starts all-employee orchestra of doctors, nurses to promote positive mental health
People Share Signs That Make Them Realize a Movie Is Going to Be Bad
How to Tell ‘Good’ Debt From ‘Bad’
What It Takes to See 10,000 Bird Species
Read This Teen’s Essay About Her Mom That Has Everyone Ugly Crying On TikTok
The Ugly Truth Behind “We Buy Ugly Houses”
16 people share the best friendship advice they’ve learned
Here’s What Dogs See When They “Watch” TV

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter