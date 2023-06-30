The Shirk Report – Volume 742
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– iPhone & Google G1 in a museum to make people feel old
– Quasar rise
– Mom found signed Verne Troyer photo while cleaning
– Water tower falling over
– Branch Manager and Assistant to the Branch Manager
– 2,238-year-old silver tetradrachm in type of Alexander the Great
– Half a home
– “I got your back, bro”
– Some Yankees fans meet a squirrel
– Rare Studebaker Golden Hawk
– Entire ‘Back to the Future’ script, visualized
– Reason to get a cat
– Flowing glitter
– Curse of the contacts list
– Me and my responsibilities
– Flowering meadows on horseback in Pian Grande, Italy
– Huge waves destroy ship during Coast Guard rescue
– Oldest surviving pair of Levi’s from 1879
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Mom Writes Viral Post To The Man Who Shamed Her For Looking At Her Phone Instead Of Her Kids
– The World’s Most Popular Remote Working Destinations For Digital Nomads
– Archaeologists Discover Dozens of Mysterious Ancient Stone Carvings Hidden Under Moss
– It’s the Age of Ozempic. Do We Need Weight Watchers Anymore?
– Cozy knit sweaters could help robots ‘feel’ contact
– 16 Bits of History You Probably Didn’t Learn in School
– One of the world’s most controversial philosophers explains himself
– How To Make Coffee Shop Quality Iced Coffee, According To Actual Baristas
– The strange survival of Guinness World Records
– What to Say to Your Freeloading Friend
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
