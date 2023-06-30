Jun 29, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 742

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
iPhone & Google G1 in a museum to make people feel old
Quasar rise
Mom found signed Verne Troyer photo while cleaning
Water tower falling over
Branch Manager and Assistant to the Branch Manager
2,238-year-old silver tetradrachm in type of Alexander the Great
Half a home
“I got your back, bro”
Some Yankees fans meet a squirrel
Rare Studebaker Golden Hawk
Entire ‘Back to the Future’ script, visualized
Reason to get a cat
Flowing glitter
Curse of the contacts list
Me and my responsibilities
Flowering meadows on horseback in Pian Grande, Italy
Huge waves destroy ship during Coast Guard rescue
Oldest surviving pair of Levi’s from 1879
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Mom Writes Viral Post To The Man Who Shamed Her For Looking At Her Phone Instead Of Her Kids
The World’s Most Popular Remote Working Destinations For Digital Nomads
Archaeologists Discover Dozens of Mysterious Ancient Stone Carvings Hidden Under Moss
It’s the Age of Ozempic. Do We Need Weight Watchers Anymore?
Cozy knit sweaters could help robots ‘feel’ contact
16 Bits of History You Probably Didn’t Learn in School
One of the world’s most controversial philosophers explains himself
How To Make Coffee Shop Quality Iced Coffee, According To Actual Baristas
The strange survival of Guinness World Records
What to Say to Your Freeloading Friend

 

