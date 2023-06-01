This TikToker Says There’s A Better Way To Use Your Ritz Cracker
If you’re someone who eats crackers regularly and wouldn’t list Ritz among your favorites for dipping and/or piling cheese on…I don’t understand you at all.
Ritz are the best, and since they sell millions of boxes every single year, you might think there’s nothing new to see there.
According to TikToker @mmarlo_5862, though, you would be wrong.
It began when they started to wonder about the classic ribbed-edge design of the cookie, and soon realized that those ridges aren’t just there for looks – they also cut your slices of cheese for you.
@jordan_the_stallion8
At this point its eveyday #fypシ CREDIT to @mmarlo__5862
“I was today years old when I learned the serrated edges of crackers are used to cut cheese.”
She demonstrates how well it works in the video, and others, like Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8), stitched it to share their surprise.
“For 26 years I’ve been doing everything incorrectly and I’m just now recently learning about it because sure enough when I heard this, of course, I had to contact Ritz as a company.”
And guess what? He says they answered.
“They said that they already released a statement a year ago confirming that that’s what the crackers were used for. They also told me that the crackers cut best on sharp cheddar, Colby jack cheese, and pepper jack cheese. So try that out.”
@theritzcrackersofficial
💫 the more you know 💫 #RITZCrackers #snackhacks #snacks #cheese #fyp #foryoupage
A little poking around confirmed the bit about the statement and the confirmation of the “life hack,” demonstrating the truth of it on their own TikTok account.
I’m going to have to try this one out for myself, because as much as I love Ritz, they seem to buttery and flaky to really hold up to much pressure.
The good news is I’ll get to eat cheese in the process. For science.