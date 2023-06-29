This Woman Applied to Over 300 Jobs and Was Told She’s Overqualified to Work at McDonald’s and Taco Bell
It’s strange how we hear how many open jobs there are out there but, in the same breath, we’re also told that people aren’t getting hired and that some folks are overqualified for certain positions.
Doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense, does it?
And a woman named Barb shared a video on TikTok where she got real about the struggles she’s faced trying to land a new gig.
Barb said that she’s applied to a whopping 300 jobs and only five employers have gotten back to her.
She added that three out of the five were scammers and the other two jobs were nothing to write home about.
Frustrated, Barb decided to apply to McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and a local gas station but was rejected from all of them because she was deemed to be “too qualified.”
She added in a caption, “If I hear one more person whine about the ‘labor shortage’ I’m gonna lose it.”
Now let’s see the video.
@dankburb If I hear one more person whine about the “labor shortage” I’m gonna lose it. And if anybody tries to say some shit about FL, all I have to reply to that with is that they did it to them mf selves. #laborshortage #fckcapatkism #fckfascists #saynotocapitalism ♬ original sound – Burb
Check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
This reader said she should start a union.
Another TikTokker seemed pretty jaded by their job-searching history.
And one person can’t believe that being “too qualified” is actually a problem.
Tbh, a lot of people are facing problems like this right now.
Who thought great experience would be a negative?!
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · applying for jobs, employment, job search, jobs, tiktok, top, video, viral, work, working