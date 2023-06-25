Walgreens’ Customer Uncovers a Generic Label Under a Branded Product

In a viral TikTok, one woman uncovered a Walgreens brand label underneath another brand’s label on her nasal spray.

The 15-second video shows TikTok user Kyrstyn, or @.kyrstyn) revealing what seems to be Walgreen rebranding its product.

“If anyone needs proof that they just rebrand the store brand, look at this,” she says.

She takes out a nasal spray and presses down on the packaging.

Then she pulls off the existing label, uncovering a different label underneath.

Watch the video…

“Don’t mind me, I’m sick. But anyway, just buy the store brand, it’s the same thing,” she captioned the video, which has more than 46,000 views.

Many viewers claimed different brand products are typically manufactured by big-name companies in the same facility and contain the same active ingredients.

Same thing for milk…

Same for bread…

And this is just another symbol of late stage capitalism, right?

Phony bread and cheese is one thing. But medicine? This is what the FDA has to say about this whole labeling kerfuffle regarding medicines: “A generic medicine is required to be the same as a brand-name medicine in dosage, safety, effectiveness, strength, stability, and quality, as well as in the way it is taken. Generic medicines also have the same risks and benefits as their brand-name counterparts.”

So, you don’t have to worry about taking generics for medicines, but make sure you’re not overpaying because you think you’re buying the brand name.