What Fantasy of Yours Will Never Be Fulfilled? Here’s What People Had to Say.
I think my window to be a successful model and actor is dwindling pretty quickly…
So there goes that fantasy!
Darn!
Oh well, that’s life.
Let’s hear from AskReddit users about fantasies of theirs that will never be fulfilled in life.
Prepare to be bummed out!
Bummer.
“Winning the lottery and never having to work again.
I’ve always wanted to win the lottery, pay off all my debts, pay off any debts my parents may have, set my sister up with some money, give all my coworkers some money, open a 24/7 free clinic in my area ( though the logistics of that seem iffy and too expensive), buy at least two more houses (somewhere warmer), donate a bunch to my favorite charities, and whatever I have left put in a high-rate retirement account.”
Constant pain.
“To not be in constant pain for the rest of my life. To not need to take like 20 pills a day just to function. To travel more.
I’ve always wanted to goto Italy and Ireland. Also Alaska. Live in PNW and we’ve got gorgeous forests, mountains and desert but i’ve always wanted to see more. Yellowstone too.
Also for Sci-Fi, upload my consciousness to cloud storage connected to the internet and games.”
Imagine…
“Living in a world where everything is united and working in harmony. It is hard for me to imagine what it would be like if people didn’t have to basically be slaves to a sh**ty corporation they have no interest in.
The earth gives us plenty of everything we need there’s no need for this debt based world but some people want everything for themselves and got to keep up the division to fulfill there sick thoughts.
I think that we’re moving towards it but there will always be problems which is fine because if there’s nothing to work on it would be boring but things could be so much better.
We’ve let this s**t go on for too long and we could easily get rid of these parasites it would just take people working together and realizing how similar we are even though everyone has their own uniqueness.”
Looking for love.
“To have someone that adores me, gets me and doesn’t just tolerate me. Someone that you you can talk to about the day’s stupid little things and lets you vent at times and will just hold you at other times. Someone to lean on.
Someone that gets that my brain is different and accepts it and loves me the way I am and doesn’t nag or try to guilt me into doing things. Someone that is willing to do the little things that make my life just a little bit easier, like deciding on dinner or walking the dog.
Sometimes it’s exhausting doing everything. Single parent (divorced) to a teenager, currently planning retirement from the military, and just tired. But if I don’t do it, it simply won’t get done.
Also knowing I was ADHD as a child and not figuring it out/getting diagnosed 6 months ago. It would’ve saved me so much mental anguish in my teen and young adult years. At least now I know why my brain works the way it does and not like everyone else’s does.
And not everyone else’s brain is like mine but some actually do. That said, keeping in mind that ADHD is considered a disability by the ADA, I’m doing pretty well, all things considered.”
Show me the money.
“Winning the lottery/obtaining a large amount of money.
Living comfortably. Having money to get my teeth fixed. Having money to help people. Having money to spend on recreation.
“Money doesn’t buy happiness” – but it sure as shit would improve my quality of life tenfold. Money makes happiness a lot more attainable.”
Out of control.
“Owning a home.
Student loans and regular bills eat up so much income. Houses within an hour of my employment are overpriced as hell.
Saw a dilapidated 2 bedroom with water damage priced at 350k.”
What a dream.
“Ever since I was little I have occasionally fantasized about jumping into a pool filled with jello. I know I would drown and/or have a distinctly bad time.
But hey a girl can dream…”
Aim high.
“Take immortality in some way and use it do just travel the universe.
6 months flying through space alone to land on Mars and who cares about that unbreathable atmosphere, I’m immortal.
You could terraform a whole planet over thousands if not millions of years.”
Looking for some peace.
“To live without my mental health and ADHD.
The idea of not panicking and overthinking over the most silly things and actually being able to finish a project or even a have a straight forward conversations sounds awesome.”
Disappointed.
“More like an expectation.
I always thought you go to school go to university and live in dorms and get an amazing job that pays enough for a house, a family, and entertainment.
Life is so much different. Even though I have a wonderful family and a job I love, the process was not what 8 year old me thought it would be.”
Go live your life, fam!