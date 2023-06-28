What Popular Trends Seem to Have Been Forgotten? Here’s What People Said.
It’s pretty funny to see trends come and go in a hurry.
What’s cool one day is totally LAME a few days later…
But that’s just the way it goes and that’s the way people are.
What are some huge trends that people seem to have forgotten about?
Check out what AskReddit users said about this.
It was EVERYWHERE.
“FarmVille.
All of my aunts let their young children create Facebook accounts just so they could send themselves gifts through them.
My Facebook feed used to be full of pictures of everyone’s farms.”
How did we get through that?
“That era during the 2000s/early 2010s when every popular song got an Alvin and the Chipmunks cover.
Still can’t believe we survived that.”
I remember!
“The California Raisins were freaking HUGE for about a year, like 1988 or 1989.
“I Heard it Through the Grapevine” (as “performed” by the Raisins) was on the radio, and Hardees did a promotional thing with their kid’s meals where you got these cool little figurines of the members playing their respective instruments.
I had quite a few of them.”
That’s a weird one…but the photos exist.
“In the 1950s there was a fad that was teens seeing how many of themselves they could stuff into a phone booth.”
Remember those?
“When I started college in the mid 2000’s, almost everyone had a blackberry (the “crackberry” era). We’d be messaging each other on BBM all the time and all that shit.
By senior year those phones weren’t even a passing thought on our minds. It’s impressive how quickly it changed.”
The bracelets…
“Those rubber bracelets teenagers would wear that apparently had to do with sex.
I hope someone knows what I’m talking about.”
Probably the most uncomfortable thing of all time.
“Water beds.
Watching media from the ‘80s and you’d think they were in every home.”
Stylin’ and profilin’.
“Ed Hardy clothes.
I went to Vegas for a bachelorette party in 2007 and there was an Ed Hardy Convention at Caesars Palace.
I shit you not, thousands of guys looking like Jersey Shore.”
I missed this one.
“Those bracelets that made you more stable / balanced or pulled toxins out of your wrist.
Power Balance Bands. I remember when all the “cool” kids at my school had those.”
Let’s have a chat.
“AOL Chatrooms with strangers and the teen chat. Also, AIM and putting up intricate away messages that included your friends and googling aim away message templates and shit.
Damn. I feel old as fuck now. Y’all remember the Sidekick with AIM preinstalled?”
Those were cool.
“Those sticky rubber strings with a foot or hand on and you put it on your finger like a ring and throw the foot or hand at a wall and it would stick. You could get them from 20p machines in the early 2000s.
And then they immediately get all dirty and hairy and gross…”
It was a very sensual time.
“The Lambada….aka “the forbidden dance” circa 1991.”
Big in the ’80s.
“Cabbage Patch Kids.
I remember seeing moms about to brawl with each other over those damn things.
Remember, each doll was different so it wasn’t just grabbing one off the shelf and being satisfied that you got one, people wanted to pick through every one on the shelf and find the one they liked the best.
If two women saw the same one at the same time, oh boy here we go.”
I had one!
“Hypercolor shirts! The ones that change color when you wear em.
You weren’t anyone unless you had one!
Now NO ONE remembers!”
Have a seat.
“Inflatable furniture was all the rage in the ’90s.”
It’s the end of the world as we know it.
“End of the world in 2012 according to the Mayan calendar.
This was huge, and then completely forgotten real quick.”
Ready for this?
“From a 1990’s-early 2000’s perspective as a girl:
Scarves as belts
GLITTERY SCARVES
Bandanas
Pegs/paperclips as earrings
Flare jeans
Leopard print meant you were cool
Screensavers on brick phones. Bluetoothing them to friends.
Singstar at sleepovers
Joke books
The STRESS of Limewire
Hilary Duff and Mary Kate and Ashley themed movies/clothes/makeup
May those trends rest in peace and never come back.”
All kinds of good stuff.
“MC Hammer pants, hypercolor shirts, wrist slappers, Tickle Me Elmo, Furbies, Tamigachis, shirts with Looney Toons characters.”
Felt like a badass.
“Sticking cards in your bicycle spokes to make noise.”
Oldies, but goodies.
“Pet rocks
Mood rings
Chia pets.”
Confession… I’ve definitely been a part of these trends.
I’ll never tell which!