What’s an Unlikely Food Combination That’s Actually Delicious? Here’s What People Said.
If you know, you know…
I’m talking about unlikely food combinations that totally SLAP.
My personal favorite is thin slices of salami rolled up with cream cheese in the middle.
Trust me, people!
Now check out the combinations that AskReddit users swear by.
We’ll see about that…
“Scrambled Eggs and BBQ sauce.
To be more perfectly clear: “Anything you can put ketchup on, BBQ sauce is a better alternative.” Scrambled Eggs was just the test that had me take that from a theory to a conclusion.
I put ketchup on my scrambled eggs. I know plenty eat it plain, and plenty others have bizarre alternatives (syrup? wut?) but I grew up eating them with ketchup, and kinda can’t eat them without it.
One day I make some eggs, didn’t realize we were out of ketchup. Eggs already cooked, don’t want to waste them.
I’d been playing around with “Most BBQ sauce is just cooked, spiced ketchup,” and trying it (usually Sweet Baby Rays) in place of ketchup on other things. Like Hot Dogs. BBQ sauce on eggs seemed like an unnecessarily larger leap, but didn’t have any other options.
First few bites, “Okay, this is a little weird, but edible.” By the time the plate was done, ketchup no longer seemed like an option “unless I was out of BBQ sauce.”
BBQ sauce is just “cooked, spiced, ‘better’ ketchup.” Stress tested on eggs due to circumstance, still holds true. Try it.”
Honey is good.
“Fried foods dipped in honey.
Savory and sweet.
Favorites include any chicken tenders/nuggets and fried okra.”
I’ll try it.
“I always get s**t for this when people see me do it but a little salt of watermelon and cantaloupe is the f**king best.
It brings out the sweetness. The only people who have never batted an eye are chefs and people who cook often.”
An old classic.
“I still put chips on my sandwiches if I have some.
The crunch and flavor is a perfect addition.”
If you say so.
“Carrots dipped in mustard.
Natural sweet mixed with tart.
It’s pretty good actually.”
Are you sure?
“Black coffee and beef jerky.
Great way to start the day.”
I don’t know about this.
“Chocolate dipped potato chips (original lays/ruffles).
It’s the same as dipping fries in a Wendy’s frosty.”
Hmmm…
“Peanut butter and bacon sandwich.
Trust me on this, I thought it was going to be gross too.”
What do you think?
“Warm apple pie topped with a thick slice of sharp cheddar cheese.
It’s an upstate NY/northern New England farm thing.
It’s amazing.”
Might change your life.
“Sweet potato fries topped with blue cheese crumbles and Sriracha.
It’ll change your life.”
I’ll pass.
“Cheetos & chocolate pudding.
I know it sounds disgusting but I promise it was amazing when I was 12.”
You never know.
“Peanut butter sandwich dipped in a bowl of chili. Yes, I know it sounds weird if you are not from rural Indiana or Ohio.
It’s best if the peanut butter is slightly sweetened with honey.
This was served in the lunchrooms of many schools in rural areas. They sweetened the government peanut butter with government honey.”
Get it!
“Get you some toast, rip it into pieces into a bowl, add peanut butter, your favorite syrup and a splash of Tabasco.
I was high as a teen when I made this, I eat it sober now.”
I’m going to try some of these.
Maybe.