What’s Your Favorite Quote From “South Park”? Here’s What People Said.

It’s hard to believe that South Park has been on the air since FREAKING 1997.
But the show keeps chugging along and its fans have remained loyal for well over two decades.
And you and I both know that the program is chock-full of hilarious and memorable quotes, so let’s check out some favorites from folks on AskReddit.
Every single time.
“Eric Cartman : Alright, Token, give me a smooth bass line.
Tolkien Black : I don’t know how to play bass.
Eric Cartman : Token, how many times do we have to go through this. You’re black. You can play bass.
Tolkien Black : I’m getting sick of your stereotypes.
Eric Cartman : Be as sick as you want. Just gimme a goddamn bass line.
Tolkien proceeds to absolutely shred on the bass
Tolkien Black: ….godda**it…
That bit gets me every time.”
Makes sense.
“Jimmy: “I lost my crutches!”
Kyle: “You have your crutches.”
Jimmy: “It’s a saying among us crippled people. We’d say we lost an arm and a leg but they ain’t worth much.”
Cartman: “That makes sense.””
I love life.
“Butters: I love life.
Emo kids: Huh? But you just got dumped.
Butter: Yeah and I’m sad….but at the same time I’m really happy something can make me feel this sad…it’s like it makes me feel alive, you know? It makes me feel human. The only way I can feel this sad now, is if I felt something really good before. So I have to take the bad with the good. So I guess what I’m feeling is like a beautiful sadness.”
Classy!
“I’m not having a glass of wine, I’m having six.
It’s called a tasting and it’s classy.”
Good ol’ Butters.
““Do you know what I am saying?”
– Butters from the episode Butters Bottom B**ch
You know it!
““Screw you guys I’m going home.”
I think that every time I get off work.”
A good lecture.
“Well, Stan, the truth is ma**juana probably isn’t gonna make you k**l people, and it most likely isn’t gonna fund terrorism, but, well son, pot makes you feel fine with being bored.
And it’s when you’re bored that you should be learning some new skill or discovering some new science or being creative. If you smoke pot you may grow up to find out that you aren’t good at anything.
Randy Marsh.”
Oh, Mr. Garrison.
“Wendy: Mr Garrison, that’s s**ist!
Garrison: Well I’m sorry Wendy, but I just don’t trust anything that bleeds for 7 days and doesn’t d**.”
LOL.
“When Cartman is on the hunt for semen at the sperm bank: “.. then some old guy said if I went in the alley, closed my eyes and sucked on a hose I could have all the semen I wanted”.”
Ouch.
“I h**e rainbows.
You’re sitting there, minding your own business, then one comes up, crawls up your leg, goes in your a**, and bites you”
Your face looks like someone tried to put out a forest fire with a screwdriver”.
Hmmm…
“I paid a lady to show me what was under there.
Nothing but a sick set of joker lips.”
Good one.
“Have you ever heard of the Emancipation Proclamation?”
I don’t listen to hip hop.”
