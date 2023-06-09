Whistleblower David Grusch Offers Credible, Backed Evidence That U.S. Has Numerous “Non-Human” Spacecraft In Its Possession
Yeah, I didn’t think I’d ever type those words, but here we are.
David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Air Force veteran, has come forward in recent interviews with News Nation that the US military has an active UFO retrieval program, he has seen the evidence himself and… the government is in possession of bodies from other species.
Grusch has already turned over classified documents to Congress that claims he and others in the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force are being barred from finding out more about the retrieval program. That’s why he’s speaking out AND he’s doing everything by the book.
According to The Debrief,
“In accordance with protocols, Grusch provided the Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review at the Department of Defense with the information he intended to disclose to us. His on-the-record statements were all “cleared for open publication” on April 4 and 6, 2023, in documents provided to us.”
Grusch claims that the US currently has objects,
“of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.”
Now, you’d be right to say at this point… “Yeah, but it’s just one guy.”
Yes, he may just be one guy, but these claims have been checked with numerous other sources and deemed credible.
Public reports that Karl Nell, a retired Army Colonel who was on the UAP Task Force with Grush…
“His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct.”
EIGHTY YEARS?!?
And yes, there’s more. An anonymous source who has also shared info with Congress…
“Every five years, we get one or two recovered for one reason or another, from either a landing or that we catch, or they just crash.”
So what do these things look like?
Another source weighs in…
“There were at least four morphologies, different structures. Six were in good shape; six were not in good shape. There were cases where the craft landed, and the occupants left the craft unoccupied. There have been high-level people, including generals, who have placed their hand on the craft, and I would have no reason to disbelieve them.”
Another bombshell in the reporting? U.S. personnel have been FLIGHT TESTING the craft.
“Some of the tech is very cutting-edge, and they have to travel to places like Italy, Belgium, and Indonesia to do flight testing. It’s worldwide. Some of our allies know about the programs. The clandestine places that they work out of have grown larger.”
More as it develops…
