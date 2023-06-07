Jun 7, 2023

Why Colorado Is So Much More Populated Than Wyoming

If you’ve driven through the American West, you know how beautiful and sweeping the landscapes are, and that’s especially true when the Rockies are in direct view.

Both Colorado and Wyoming have those views, and their almost identical in every other way that matters, too – so why do only 580,000 people call Wyoming home, while 5.8 million settle in Colorado instead?

Some might cite water resources, but in fact, both contain headwaters of major rivers and actually, Wyoming is home to a bit more freshwater.

Experts say Wyoming is the 10th largest (in area) but least populous U.S. state due to the Gold Rush, agriculture, WWII, federal lands, the rise of the telecom industry, educational institutions, airplanes, and a whole bunch of other things that conspired against it.

Or for it, if you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy having neighbors.

This video gets into the nitty gritty details, and honestly, I found them all pretty interesting.

The winter weather in Wyoming is slightly harsher than in Colorado, which could turn a few people off, too.

If you love the great outdoors, you’ll definitely enjoy the undisturbed natural state of Wyoming. If you don’t love people, well, I think you can see why it might be a logical choice for you.

They were also the first state to give women the right to vote, so that’s a feather in their cap.

Don’t share this video with too many people, though – we don’t want to spoil the secret and fill it up all at once.

