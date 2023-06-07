Why Colorado Is So Much More Populated Than Wyoming
If you’ve driven through the American West, you know how beautiful and sweeping the landscapes are, and that’s especially true when the Rockies are in direct view.
Both Colorado and Wyoming have those views, and their almost identical in every other way that matters, too – so why do only 580,000 people call Wyoming home, while 5.8 million settle in Colorado instead?
Some might cite water resources, but in fact, both contain headwaters of major rivers and actually, Wyoming is home to a bit more freshwater.
Experts say Wyoming is the 10th largest (in area) but least populous U.S. state due to the Gold Rush, agriculture, WWII, federal lands, the rise of the telecom industry, educational institutions, airplanes, and a whole bunch of other things that conspired against it.