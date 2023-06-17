Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Photoshopping Her Niece’s Dress in Her Wedding Photos
I’m not gonna lie, this is kind of hilarious…
I’ve never, ever heard of someone Photoshopping their wedding pics but I guess it must happen from time to time, right?
You better believe it!
And this woman wants to know if she was an a**hole for what she did to her wedding photos.
Let’s take a look!
AITA for having my niece’s dress photoshopped because she wore white to my wedding?
“So I (30f) got married, yay! Honestly, it was my dream wedding, everything went off without a hitch. Except for one small thing; my niece’s (16) dress.
It was a white, lacy knee length dress. She even wore lace elbow length gloves! Honestly, it looked just like a wedding dress. I didn’t say anything to her or her parents (by brother and SIL) in the moment, and I tried my best to ignore it. But when I got the first drafts back from our photographer, I couldn’t stand when I saw her in her white dress standing next to me.
My husband saw how upset I was, and suggested that we pay extra to get my niece’s dress photoshopped to a light blue. We thought it through, and since we had some budget left, we went for it.
Well, last week, we got the final photos back and they looked great! I could hardly even tell that my niece was originally wearing white, and she still looked really nice.
I posted some of the photos on social media, and my SIL messaged me and was angry that I photoshopped my niece without checking with her (my SIL) first. She accused me of thinking my niece was ugly and of body shaming her. To be clear, I did not have her body photoshopped, only the color of her dress and gloves.
I don’t think I’m in the wrong, but this situation has been stressing me out, so AITA?”
Here’s what folks said about this on Reddit.
One person said she’s NTA and was surprised at the nerve of the SIL.
Another reader thinks this will probably be upset about this.
And one Reddit user said she’s NTA and this would be a smart move.