Worker at Whataburger Told a Drive-Thru Customer That the Store Was Getting Robbed
Well, this is a new one…
But we live in strange times, my friends, so you never know what’s gonna happen out there on any given evening!
A young woman shared a video on TikTok that shows her and a friend going through a drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant and they got quite a surprise from the employee on the other end of the intercom.
The incident took place in Destin, Florida and the woman filmed her and her friend placing an order in the drive-thru.
But then things went off the rails when she asked the Whataburger employee “Are you all getting robbed?”
The employee said over the intercom “Yeah.”
I bet they didn’t see that coming!
Take a look at this video.
@ksuxtoes WTF??? THEY REALLY WERE GETTING ROBBED 💀💀 #whataburger #nightout #destin #driverthru #wafflehouse #crimetok ♬ original sound – k
Here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
This person said Whataburger can get wild late at night.
Another person said they recognized that “yeah” from the employee.
And one TikTokker said they used to work at Whataburger and these things happen…
Times are tough out there for fast food workers, huh…?
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · crime, customer service, food, robbery, tiktok, top, video, viral, whataburger