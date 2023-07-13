Jul 13, 2023

A Chick-fil-A Customer Asked for “Millions of Pickles” and Workers Did This

Ask and you shall receive…

Well, we all know that life doesn’t usually work that way, but sometimes you get lucky!

And a woman named Miranda proved that there’s no problem with at least trying when she asked for “millions of pickles” with her order from Chic-fil-A.

Miranda’s video showed her unwrapping a sandwich from Chic-fil-A and her order reads, “Deluxe w/Colby Jack with Millions of pickles, Extra pickles, no tomato.”

And what do you know?!?!

The fine folks at the fast food chain honored her wishes and HOOKED HER UP.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Chick Fil A was not playin that day.”

Check out the video and see what you think.

@randilynn91 I did not think thye would go through all that but thats what i get for being a smart azz on a restaurant app 🤣🤣🤣 they do not paly lmfao #chickfila #becarefulwhatyouwishfor #extrapickle ♬ Chick Fil Ayeee – YVNGSWAG

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This viewer said they’ve never seen this combo before.

Another TikTokker had a prediction about what happened to this overloaded sandwich.

And this individual was surprised that you can change the cheese when you eat there.

Now you know!

