A DoorDash Driver Delivered a Big Order With a $76 Tip on the Receipt…and Got None of It
Here’s a question for everyone out there who has ever delivered food through third-party apps…
How much of the tip goes to the drivers?
Well, it seems like that question is still a bit up in the air because a TikTok user posted a video to the social media platform where he seemed pretty peeved that he missed out on a $76 tip after he delivered a big catered order from a Portillo’s restaurant.
The man said, “Tell me why I am a Dasher, and I delivered a $318 catering order that was supposed to have a $76, almost $77 tip to it and I got absolutely zero of that. I got $8.”
He seemed genuinely shocked that he only got a tiny percent of the overall tip.
He added, “Somebody’s f**king lying. Who the f**k got my money? That s**t didn’t just disappear into thin air.”
Take a look at his video.
He posted another video and said that he went to the Portillo’s restaurant in person to talk to them and the people there acknowledged that they had messed up and they gave him $100 worth of gift cards to make up for their mistake.
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
One person said they’ve never seen their tip on a receipt when they deliver food.
Another individual said this tip went straight to the restaurant.
And this TikTokker asked why a delivery person would expect this big of a tip…
Seems like a bum deal if you ask me!