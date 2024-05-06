His Roommates Tried To Make Rules About The Dishes He Brought To The Apartment, So He Packed Them All Up And Only Left The Bare Minimum
Brother’s dishes.
“Alright this one belongs to my brother but i thought it would be good enough to share. In college my brother lived with 3 other people.
He had supplied every single piece of dishware & kitchenware for the entire house via our mom.
I mean everything.
Other 3 roommates called a house meeting once to go over designating dishes per person, per night.
Huh…?
My brother pushed back saying, these are all your guys dishes. I keep my very few dishes locked in my room after I’ve used & washed them.
I’m not doing your dishes.
3 roommates said, too bad, this is the new deal. Your day for dishes is Tuesday.
I don’t think so!
The next time they were all gone & he was home alone, he boxed up everything & took it back to our moms for storage.
He left them with one bowl, one plate , one knife, spoon & fork each.
Then proceeded to tell them, too bad, this is the new deal.”
