A Rude Driver Wouldn’t Stop Making Noise in Their Alley, So They Left A Note On His Windshield That He Couldn’t Scrape Off
by Matthew Gilligan
This story reminds me of something from my past…
When I was about 19, a guy used to get into his vintage muscle car in front of my apartment building around 6:30 am and rev his car as loudly as possible over and over again for about twenty minutes.
I almost lost my mind… ugh!
Check out how this person dealt with such a situation!
Obnoxious Driver in the City.
“So this goes back 25 years.
I lived in Richmond and my apartment overlooked the alley next to the main road.
Each night at 2 AM or so, a guy would park in the alley, but crank up his music to wake everyone up. A few folks would yell down to no avail.
This will show him!
So I wrote a note on a post – it note telling him to stop it or we would all get back at him. I put the note smack dab in his line of vision on the windshield.
But I put super glue on the back of it. So when he went to rip it off, there would be a bright pink line stuck right in vision!!
Take that!
He could certainly get it off, but had to get a razor and scrape it slowly.
Petty? You bet!
Did he stop being a jerk? You bet!”
Petty revenge!
You gotta love it!
