Jul 14, 2023

A Man Conducted a Test to See if a Brita Filter Makes Liquor Taste Better

Well, this is a new one…

Putting liquor through a Brita filter to see how it tastes?

Might as well give it a shot!

And the person who posted this TikTok decided to give it a “shot” of Jägermeister to see what would happen.

The man stitched his video together with another clip of people trying the same thing and then it cuts to him and he claims that a Brita filter will make liquor taste better.

So he decides to try out the method for himself.

The man poured Jägermeister into the pitcher and let the liquid go through the filter.

He then proceeded to pour himself a shot.

After he downed the shot he said, “That’s a game changer.”

Bam!

Check out the video and see what you think.

@semisauced Jager is good, don’t @ me 😤 #foryou #mythbusters #fyp ♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

This person said they’ve tried this with a hydrometer.

Another viewer asked why anyone would do this because the flavor is already good.

And this individual gave us an interesting history lesson about Jagermeister…

I can’t wait to try it!

