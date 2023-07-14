A Man Pulled Over by a Police Officer Was Reprimanded Because Of His Air Freshener
Do some police officers just make up reasons to pull certain people over on the road?
It sure seems that way, and here’s another example of a story that might make you question just what the heck some cops are up to when they’re out patrolling the streets.
A man named Alex posted a video on TikTok that showed his encounter with police officers in New Jersey after he claims that he was pulled over for no reason.
In the text overlay, Alex wrote, “When they pull you over for NO REASON but have to find A REASON.”
In the video, Alex asks the officer who pulled him over if he can speak to his supervisor because he didn’t understand why he was stopped in the first place.
The officer first said he pulled Alex over because he didn’t use his turn signal and then changed his story and said it was because Alex has an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
The officer is adamant and says his supervisor doesn’t need to come to the traffic stop.
Alex knew that in New Jersey, people are entitled to have an officer’s supervisor present so the officer said he’d look into the issue further.
Alex said, “He has no reason to pull me over at all.”
Take a look at his video.
@sxvagexi like for part 2! the supervisor came!#police #policebrutalitymuststop #anotherdayatwork #harassmentawareness #unlawful #abuseofpowerawareness #tomuchfacebookvideos #viral #wrongdoor #penalcode #3937 ♬ original sound – iAMSXVAGE
Alex shared a follow-up video where he recorded the interaction with the officer and the supervisor.
After some discussion, the officer decided to ticket Alex for the dangling air freshener. Alex had a few more questions for the officer but he didn’t receive any answers.
@sxvagexi #police #policebrutalitymuststop #anotherdayatwork #harassmentawareness #unlaw #uoa #unlawafuluseofauthority #viral #wrongdoor #penalcode3937 #3937 #unlawful #walltownshippolice #newjersey #fyp ♬ original sound – iAMSXVAGE
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said the cop tried to gaslight him.
Another viewer asked a good question about the officer’s behavior…
And this TikTokker said this guy was being profiled and the cop underestimated him.
One thing is for sure… this type of thing has to stop!