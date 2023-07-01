Jul 1, 2023

Man Shares The “Pro” Way to Pour Soda From a Can

The wait is over, my friends…

Because a TikTok user was nice enough to share a video about the PROPER way to pour a soda.

Are y’all ready for this?!?!

Read on to see what he had to say and to check out his show-and-tell.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 6.09.38 PM Man Shares The Pro Way to Pour Soda From a Can

Photo Credit: TikTok

The man who shared the video, Jordan, said, “Ever since learning how to properly pour soda into a cup, I no longer can pour soda regularly anymore.”

He opened a can of soda and that’s when things got a little bit crazy.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 6.09.50 PM Man Shares The Pro Way to Pour Soda From a Can

Photo Credit: TikTok

Jordan demonstrated an unexpected method of pouring soda from a can that has been viewed well over a million times at this point.

He said, “It pours it perfectly, there’s no overflow, this doesn’t touch the can, and it empties out the cup completely, and I’m not gonna lie to you, it’s the best thing ever.”

Check out his video and see what you think.

@jordan_the_stallion8 #stitch with @Julien Blanc #fypシ credit to @That40yearguy ♬ original sound – Jordan_The_Stallion8

Here’s what TikTok users had to say.

One person said they’re going to try it.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 6.10.25 PM Man Shares The Pro Way to Pour Soda From a Can

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said this blew their mind.

Boom!

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 6.10.30 PM Man Shares The Pro Way to Pour Soda From a Can

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another TikTokker said they think this changes everything.

Screen Shot 2023 06 28 at 6.11.03 PM Man Shares The Pro Way to Pour Soda From a Can

Photo Credit: TikTok

Mind officially blown!

