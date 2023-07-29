July 28, 2023 at 8:38 pm

A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Some videos go viral and the world seems to be divided about them…and this is one of those cases.

A TikTok video that shows how a reusable spoon is utilized to stir McFlurries at a McDonald’s location in Canada got all kinds of people talking.

You never know what’s gonna get folks fired up these days!

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.37.19 AM A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person who posted the video wrote that they missed the old-school spoons that McDonald’s used to hand out to customers when they ordered a chilly McFlurry.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.37.43 AM A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Photo Credit: TikTok

Because it looks like these days a reusable spoon is used and the person wrote a caption to her video that reads, “They really got rid of the spoon. I’m pi**ed this is so gross.”

Hmmm….

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.37.55 AM A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video and see what you think.

@bby.tatiii they really got rid of the spoon im pissed this is so gross🤢 #fyp #viral #mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldsicecreammachine #mcdonaldsicecream #mcdonaldsworker #mcdonalds #mcflurry #oreomcflurry #bffr ♬ Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

Here’s what people had to say.

One person made a good point.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.38.07 AM A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer said they’ve seen workers be wasteful.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.38.33 AM A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said customers in the UK have to do this themselves.

Screen Shot 2023 07 26 at 9.38.56 AM A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah… how is this not a health code violation?!

