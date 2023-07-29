A McDonald’s Worker Shared a Video of the Gross Reusable Spoon Used to Make McFlurries
by Matthew Gilligan
Some videos go viral and the world seems to be divided about them…and this is one of those cases.
A TikTok video that shows how a reusable spoon is utilized to stir McFlurries at a McDonald’s location in Canada got all kinds of people talking.
You never know what’s gonna get folks fired up these days!
The person who posted the video wrote that they missed the old-school spoons that McDonald’s used to hand out to customers when they ordered a chilly McFlurry.
Because it looks like these days a reusable spoon is used and the person wrote a caption to her video that reads, “They really got rid of the spoon. I’m pi**ed this is so gross.”
Hmmm….
Check out the video and see what you think.
@bby.tatiii they really got rid of the spoon im pissed this is so gross🤢 #fyp #viral #mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldsicecreammachine #mcdonaldsicecream #mcdonaldsworker #mcdonalds #mcflurry #oreomcflurry #bffr ♬ Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton
Here’s what people had to say.
One person made a good point.
Another viewer said they’ve seen workers be wasteful.
And this person said customers in the UK have to do this themselves.
Yeah… how is this not a health code violation?!