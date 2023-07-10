His Friends Ditched Him With the Bill at Cheesecake Factory, So He Asks TikTok What He Should Do…
Ah, the old dine-and-dash…
Hey, it happens, but I think we can all agree that it is definitely NOT COOL to do it when you eat out at a restaurant.
EVER.
And a person shared a video on TikTok where they ended up in a bit of a pickle when they went out to eat with friends at the Cheesecake Factory.
The video shows a table full of food at a Cheesecake Factory location…but none of their friends are around…
And the text overlay reads, “Guys I was eating out and they left all their stuff and haven’t come back in 30 minutes. They aren’t even picking up the calls. I have $17.”
Take a look at his video.
@theukrianian omg #fyp #fypシ #viral #trending #ditch #cheesecakefactory #fake #help #cry #ukraine ♬ WELCOMEEEE – justice 🧟♂️
Now let’s see what people said on TikTok.
One person said he needs to only pay for his part.
This viewer said he needs to give the restaurant employees the numbers of his “friends.”
And this TikTokker said he should just dine and dash!
The person said that their friends did eventually come back and said,
“They ended up coming back in about 40 minutes and apologized for disappearing. They said they ended up taking pictures because the lighting was too good.
They didn’t want to waste time and get me so they don’t miss it. We ended up paying our own checks.”
Another TikTok user shared what they thought this person should have done before their friends came back.
You might agree with him…
@chonknfloof #stitch with @theukrianian ♬ original sound – ChonknFloof
What do you think?
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · cheesecake factory, dine and dash, eating out, food, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral