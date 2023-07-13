A Thief Tried to Steal Flowers From a Cemetery but They Had an Apple AirTag
Who would do something like this?
I know times are tough for a lot of people out there, but stealing flowers from someone’s grave?
That’s pretty low!
But that’s what happened in this story and someone shared a TikTok video to lay out the whole story about what went down.
Here’s what happened: a woman was concerned that someone might steal flowers from her family member’s grave so she added an Apple AirTag tracker to them.
And she ended up catching someone!
That’s when the cops got involved…
The woman’s video shows two police officers talking with an elderly woman and it appears that she put the stolen flowers in front of her home for decoration.
The video ends with someone digging out the AirTag from the flower pot.
Good grief!
Take a look at the video.
@itsbernnnnnthe disrespect and nerve people have to steal from the dead smh granny stealing at her big old age wtf💀💀♬ this is for rachel act up by trron on soundcloud – jasmyn
File this one under “scumbag.”
