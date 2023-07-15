A Woman Found an iPhone Secretly Filming Her in a Bathroom’s Paper Towel Dispenser
If you already feel like you’re being watched everywhere you go these days, this story will NOT make you feel any better.
And, honestly, it might cause those of you who aren’t too worried about surveillance to get a little bit creeped out.
A woman named Judy said that she found an iPhone hidden in a paper towel dispenser in the woman’s bathroom at the restaurant she was at.
She said she had a “gut feeling” after she saw a man exit the woman’s bathroom and she discovered the hidden camera…and it was recording her.
Her video then showed a police car outside the restaurant and Judy claims that the cook at the restaurant was arrested.
@regular_sized_judyYou never think this can happen to you always be alert♬ original sound – RSJudy
Another woman who was at the restaurant at the same time shared her experience.
@fiene.fam #knowyoursurroundings #safety #security #protect #police #hiddencamera #publicrestroom #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Elizabeth Fiene
The second woman shared another video regarding the incident and she said that she became concerned because her daughters had been in the same restroom.
In her caption, she said, “Ladies if you are in a single occupant restroom, be observant. Check your surroundings. Trust your instincts. If something feels off, look around.
@regular_sized_judy RePosting with @Elizabeth Fiene ♬ original sound – RSJudy
I hope they find whoever did this!