A Woman Got an Earful After Questioning How Cakes Are Made at Costco
In case you didn’t know, Costco has some serious, hardcore followers…
And folks who step out of line with the store and their customs…well, they’re gonna hear about it from the faithful out there!
And a woman named Lucy who had the nerve to question Costco’s cake-ordering process started a whole conversation on Twitter…because these folks love those cheap, huge cakes.
Lucy posted on Twitter about how she found Costco’s system to be wildly out of date because here’s the deal: you can’t call your cake order in, you can’t order it online, you have to actually go to a Costco bakery, fill out a form, drop it in a box, and show up at an assigned time when it’s supposed to be finished.
Here’s what she had to say about the process on Twitter.
Ordered a cake from Costco and their system is from the 1800s, you write what you want on a piece of paper & put it in a box then nobody follows up and you just show up and hope they made it? I tried to call to confirm & they were like “if you put it in the box, it will be there”
— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 11, 2023
And she had this to say, as well.
Oh also when I called I had to call the main office bc there was no number listed for the bakery and they told me “the bakery has no phone”. Truly living in 1802 right now.
— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 11, 2023
While her comments may be true, Lucy also heard back from a lot of Costco fanatics who are completely satisfied with how they operate their cake business.
Here are two examples of what folks had to say in response.
Hahahaha I’ve ordered many cakes from Costco this way and have only had one problem: one time I tripped walking out of the store and it fell upside down😁. Manager came out and gave me one to replace it. It wasn’t decorated but it was a cake. Thanks Costco!!!
— Ed Rangel (@EdRangel1) May 12, 2023
And this man sounds like he’d do just about ANYTHING for his beloved Costco.
They won us over with the 5 dollar chicken, cheaper gas and 1.50 hotdog plus drink. If the ceo of Costco was a murderer I’d need to see court documents from the trial before saying anything negative, let alone dissing the 1802 box
— John (@John64647689) May 11, 2023
And these Twitter users even pointed out that the people who work at Costco love it there, and that’s really saying something, don’t you think?
They do make dough and love working there. 20 workers at my local Costco won a $200 million lotto jackpot, and half of them stayed on after they were paid out. Like the door greeter has several mill in the bank and still as cheerful as ever.
— CharlieKnicks (@SkoolBusAnarchy) May 12, 2023
Costco…they like to do things their own way!
And the people have spoken!