Jul 1, 2023

A Woman Received 41 Amazon Packages… That She Didn’t Order

Is this a good problem to have or a bad one…?

I guess it could go either way, depending on the final outcome.

I’m talking about a woman who mistakenly had a whopping 41 packages delivered to her by Amazon…

The only problem was that she didn’t order any of them.

What are the chances of that?!?!

A woman named Abbey shared the video and she explained that she opened her door and found all kinds of packages…that she didn’t order.

In her video she said, “It’s getting out of hand. I think it’s mail fraud if I keep them, and I’ve been hung up on twice while on the phone with Amazon.”

Sounds like a big headache, doesn’t it?

Check out the video and see what you think.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person asked why this doesn’t ever happen to them…

Another viewer got a pretty good deal out of something like this.

And this TikTokker said people should check their credit card statements for things like this just in case…

Be safe out there, fam!

