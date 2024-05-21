You’ve Heard The Rumors About Their Small Mouths, But Are Daddy Long Legs Actually Poisonous?
by Trisha Leigh
We all heard the “fact” repeated as kids – Daddy Long Legs are actually super duper poisonous, but their mouths are too small/weak to pierce human skin.
Is it true, though?
First off, you have to pin down what insect people are talking about when they call something a daddy or granddaddy long legs.
This is because several species have been given the nickname over the years, and only one of them is actually a spider.
Ons is a harvestman, which is an arachnid but isn’t a spider, another is a crane fly, and the last is Pholcus phalangioides, a true spider.
Second, you have to know the difference between poisonous and venomous.
The latter is injected into you through an active delivery system, like stinger or fangs.
The former has to be physically ingested, inhaled, or touched to be harmful to human beings.
The “daddy long legs,” though, are not poisonous, and only one of the three species referred to as such – the Pholcus phalangioides – possesses venom.
It is not considered to be medically relevant as far as its impact on human beings, or particularly impressive as spiders go in general.
So go ahead and admire the leggy guys the next time you see them.
They’re pretty cool, and no, they can’t hurt you.
